Coach justifies player rotation policy in Berekum Chelsea

Christopher Enning Head Coach of Berekum Chelsea has justified his decision to embark on rotation policy for his players, saying each registered player deserve the opportunity to show what he is capable of doing.

He said there was the need to vary player selection for matches adding that, this would make monitoring difficult for opponents.

Coach Enning was unhappy with other coaches who stick to a set of players for throughout the season, adding that it was unfair to other members of the team.

Speaking at a post match interview at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium at Dormaa Ahenkro, he said he was building a team with young players and this demanded that he rotated the players, and give everyone a chance.

“Putting up one squad all the time makes your team vulnerable, and expose you to the opponents, hence the need to ensure players are rotated,” he added.

The coach brushed away question that rival Medeama SC dominated the game stating he had read what their coach was intending to do and changed his plan.

“I brought some sharp wingers in and got a goal. This is the third game I have played with the team, so I know their weapons and how they go about it. I have really studied them so well.

“We got a lot of chances we could have buried them. The boys are strong and i don’t think they were bullied. I know my boys are physically strong, ” he reiterated.

Coach Enin indicated that his opponent adopted a system deployed by Samartex FC in their last game coming in hard at them putting five of their players on the injury list.

He continued this forced him to set up a totally different squad coming against Medeama, “so I’m not scared of putting them in because I know any chap I put in can deliver”.

“Working with these young players is fantastic, I need to motivate them psyche them because superstars start from somewhere, ” he indicated.