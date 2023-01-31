Coach Kassim Mingle praise Bechem United players after GPL victory

Kassim Mingle Head Coach of Bechem United has praised his players after beating Legon Cities 3-1 in the match-day 14 of the 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bechem United moved to the second place on the league log after the win with 23 points, while defeated Legon Cities are now on the 12th position with 17 points.

Speaking in a post-match Press Conference Coach Mingle was full of praise for his boys and congratulated them for the effort they made to secure the away win.

He said, “We didn’t start the game well in the first half, but we came in stronger in the second half and we won congratulations to you all.

“It wasn’t a bad game from both teams, but we were on top of the game that is why we won, adding, I told them to calm down and play our normal game we have been playing and they did exactly what I said in the second half, and it worked for us.

“We observed the way our opponent played in the first half and found antidote for that so we reorganized ourselves and managed to secure the three maximum points,” he added.

According to Coach Mingle, their target for the league was to be among the top four, at the end of the competition.