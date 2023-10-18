Coach Kwesi Appiah wins first match with Sudan

Coach James Kwesi Appiah has won his first match as head coach of Sudan national team when they pipped Chad in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Sudan had been struggling in recent matches, with a four-game winless streak, but they managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Chad at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The Desert Hawks secured the match-winning goal in the 30th minute, marking a significant victory for Appiah’s team after his first match had ended 1-1 against Tanzania.

The former Black Stars trainer was appointed as Sudan’s head coach earlier this month and has committed to a three-year contract with the primary goal of revitalizing football in the Northeast African nation.

He is assisted by fellow Ghanaians Ignatius Osei Fosu, the former coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders and Dreams FC, and ex-Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, who is the goalkeeper’s trainer.

Sudan want to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and have games against Togo and DR Congo scheduled for next month.

They missed out on qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is set to start in January 2024 in Ivory Coast.