Coach Mike Darbah Praises DPS Students for Stellar Performances at Ghana Inter Schools Festival

Coach Mike Darbah of DPS has lauded the remarkable achievements of his students at the recent Ghana Inter Schools Festival, where they put the school’s name on the map with outstanding performances in sports, particularly in table tennis and badminton.

He singled out Kim Yesung, a three-time champion at the event, and Yeji Kim as exceptional talents who deserve attention for their contributions to DPS’s success. Under the guidance of Coach Darbah, his team secured the top spot at the competition held at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra, bringing home an impressive haul of four trophies, eight gold medals, eight silver medals, and one bronze in both team and individual events.

In the singles event for both boys and girls, DPS triumphed, winning two gold medals in table tennis. Yeji Kim, the team’s captain for the girls’ table tennis squad, reflected on the experience, noting, “This was my first time participating in the Ghana Interschool Festival, and leading the girls’ table tennis team has been an incredible honor. I have had the privilege of watching my team grow and develop, and we’ve managed to win three times in a row.”

Yesung Kim, the captain of the boys’ table tennis team, shared similar sentiments, stating, “It was really great because we had a slow start, but with my teammates, we managed to make a strong comeback and win.” DPS students received accolades and glittering trophies for winning both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

The competition saw participation from 18 IB and Cambridge International schools across Ghana, making DPS’s victory even more significant. Coach Darbah, who has a strong passion for table tennis and badminton, expressed his belief in the untapped potential within both public and private schools in Ghana, advocating for more inter-school sports events to identify and nurture top athletes for the nation.

One of the winning students expressed deep gratitude towards Coach Darbah, saying, “You have my sincere gratitude! I sincerely appreciate everything. You are a fantastic coach, and we at DPS are very fortunate to have you. We all adore and value you!”

The badminton team, which also contributed to the festival’s success, included players such as Shraddha, Falak, Aarna, Emily A.A, Emma A.A, Anukriti, and Vanshika for the girls’ team, while the boys’ team consisted of Rohit, Prasanna, Arnav, Mantram, Daniel, and Aryan A.G.

Coach Darbah’s leadership and the remarkable dedication of his team have set a high bar for future sporting endeavors at DPS.