Coach Nana Joe Adarkwa Parts Ways with Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC After Nine Years

Coach Nana Joe Adarkwa has officially parted ways with Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC, bringing an end to a remarkable nine-year tenure with the Techiman-based club.

Adarkwa, who guided the team to their maiden Ghana Women’s Premier League (WPL) title in 2015, is credited with breaking the dominance of Hasaacas Ladies in the league.

During his time with the club, Adarkwa led Ampem Darkoa to two additional WPL titles and a Super Cup. Despite a strong showing in the 3rd WPL season, they narrowly missed out on the ultimate prize. Adarkwa’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the club’s legacy, and he has expressed deep appreciation for the players and staff during his farewell.

As he bid farewell, Adarkwa shared a heartfelt message with his players, stating, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity to coach and mentor each of you. Your dedication, passion, and perseverance have inspired me every step of the way. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together, the challenges we’ve overcome, and the memories we’ve created. You’ve not only grown as athletes but also as individuals, and I have no doubt you’ll carry the lessons and values we’ve shared onto future endeavors. Thank you for an unforgettable journey.”

Under Adarkwa’s tutelage, Ampem Darkoa produced several players who have gone on to represent the national team, including Mavis Owusu, Comfort Yeboah, Justice Tweneboah, Princella Adubea, Grace Asantewaa, Priscilla Okyere, and Mary Amponsah.

Adarkwa’s departure marks the end of an era for the club, but his impact on both the team and the development of women’s football in Ghana remains indelible.