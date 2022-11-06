Coach Otto Addo Names 55-Man Provisional Squad For 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ghana Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo has named his provisional 55-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The list would be reduced to a final 26-man team in the coming days for Ghanaians to know who would represent them at the World Cup which starts on November 20.

The selected players goalkeepers were Joseph Wallacott, Ibrahim Danlad, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori and Lawrence Ati Zigi.

Also at the defence were Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Andy Yiadom, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Patrick Kpozo, Ibrahim Imoro, Dennis Korsah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Mumin and Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephen Ambrosius and Kasim Adams.

The midfield had the likes of Thomas Partey,Idrissu Baba, Edmund Addo, Mubarak Wakaso, Elisha Owusu, Mudasiru Salifu, Salis Abdul Samed,Andre Ayew,Majeed Ashimeru, Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie and Jeffery Schlupp.

Also at the wings would be Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Dauda, Ernest Nuamah, Yaw Yeboah, Emmanuel Gyasi, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Kamal Sowah, Samuel Owusu, Christopher Antwi-Adjei and Joel Fameyeh.

The strikers were Inaki Williams, Felix Abena-Gyan, Antoine Semenyo, Kwasi Wriedt, Caleb Ekuban and Richmond Boakye.

The Black Stars of Ghana would face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana would play its first game against Portugal on November 24,2022 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay on November 28th and December 2nd respectively.