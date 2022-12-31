Coach Otto Addo to attend Books & Boots Education and Grassroots Event 

Nima Kawu-Kudi Park is credited as the same venue that discovered Ajax Amsterdam and Borussia Dortmund forward Kudus Mohamed, Majeed Ashimeru and goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen among other footballers.

On Saturday 31st December, the venue will burst into life once again when Borussia Dortmund Youth Coach; Otto Addo, engages dozens of upcoming football coaches and juvenile talents some words of inspiration and motivation.

The immediate past Black Stars Head coach will meet and interact with up to 200 children at the Books Boots event in Nima.

The former Black Stars player cum coach, recently recounted fond memories of his childhood where he also used to play in his community of Bubuashie, a suburb of Accra.

He is expected to be joined by an array of retired and active footballers, local community influencers and media personalities for the Coca Cola sponsored event.

The relatively short but impressive history of Books and Boots, dates back to May 2010, just ahead of the historic Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

The global 1Goal Project inspired Books and Boots to partner with the child education advocacy agency Active Minds Reading Club to initiate the Communities tours.

Books and Boots has organized over a hundred such reading and football clinics in 8 regions across Ghana since it’s launch in May 2010.

Other partners for Saturday’s event include Nima based Broadway Entertainment, Ghana Volunteers Brigade,Cross Country Transportation and Lead Me Football Agency.