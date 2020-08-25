Newly-promoted Elche on Tuesday confirmed that Jose Rojo Martin ‘Pacheta’ will not continue as their first-team coach, less than 48 hours after he led them to victory in the Spanish second division playoffs to win an unlikely promotion to La Liga.

Pacheta joined Elche in February 2018 when they were in Spain’s third tier, and in two-and-a-half years help lift the southeastern club back to the elite, after their relegation for financial irregularities in 2015.

Sunday saw a dramatic 96th-minute goal from Pere Milla give Elche a 1-0 win away to Girona to seal a return to the top flight that had appeared almost impossible two years ago, but now they are looking for a new helmsman for their return to La Liga.

“Jose Rojo Martin ‘Pacheta’ will not continue as coach of Elche CF. The coach and club will separate their ways, closing a glorious and triumphant cycle that will remain engraved in the memory of all fans. It has been almost three seasons that has taken the team from the Segunda B to the First Division and a meteoric rise from a coach who is already part of the club’s golden history,” read a statement on Elche’s official website.