Coach praises Hearts’s fighting spirit in game against Great Olympics

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach Samuel Boadu has lauded the fighting spirit of his team in their 1-1 draw against rivals Great Olympics in week two of the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Konadu Yiadom’s towering header in the 89th minute ensured Hearts secured their first point of the season after Razak Abdul Yusif scored the opener for Great Olympics.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Coach Boadu said though he was not happy with the point, he praised his players for the fighting spirit to get the equaliser and also pushed for the win despite conceding early.

“It is really bad that we could only manage to score a point, but there is more room for improvement. For Hearts, we are not happy about the performance now and the point so far, but we have to work hard to improve.

“We were down at certain moments, but I love the fighting spirit of the players, and I believe if they keep on like that, it would help the team,” he said.

Boadu also praised Konadu Yiadom for marking his first start with a goal and believed he would be an important player for his side as the season progresses.

Hearts of Oak face a tough test next week when they face arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko in week three of the betPawa GPL next Sunday.