Coach Sarpong Optimistic Of Black Stars Win Over Nigeria

Veteran Ghanaian Coach, Joseph E. Sarpong, says the Black Stars, can shock the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria in the return leg of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifier, on Tuesday night in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Black Stars played a 0-0 game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi last Friday with the Super Eagles.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Coach Sarpong explained that, although the Super Green Eagles had better quality than Ghana, the Stars could surprise them in their home.

“I think last Friday’s game was a good competition from the Ghanaians, that makes today’s game a balanced one. I believe the Black Stars would overcome the Nigerians, but we must play well and get our tactics and we can shock them.

“The competition was not bad because the Nigerians came in last Friday thinking that they have quality although we have quality too,” he said.

He said last Friday’s game made Ghanaians believe that there was a future in the team, because the coach brought in young players, who were ready to die for the nation.

Reacting to Jordan Ayew, he said the Crystal Palace striker was player and his presence also played a key role in the team.

“Jordan has been in the World Cup before and Africa Cup of Nations before, he may not score the way he has been scoring but at least the coaches know the reason they always keep him on pitch. Outsiders may not see it,” he noted.