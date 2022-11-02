Coach Sulemana Martey Banned For One Year

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) wishes to inform the public and all stakeholders in boxing via your medium that coach Sulemana Martey of Sonia Boxing Gym has been banned from any event or activity of the GBA for a period of one year, beginning today 2nd November,2022 for grievous misconduct on Saturday 29th October, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The GBA Arbitration Committee conducted investigation of the incident and discovered that after the official verdict was delivered in the fight between his boxer Godwin Tetteh and John Zile of Sea View boxing gym, he courageously instigated his numerous supporters who invaded the ring, broke chairs and tables and thrown water bottles and missiles at innocent ring officials in the ring, some spectators and dignitaries at the ring side.

The level of hooliganism and vandalism his action orchestrated, caused damages at the boxing arena and also dented the brand of the ongoing De-luxy Professional Boxing League. It was also discovered that this is not the first time he has created such chaotic incidents at the boxing arena.

In addition to his one year ban, he has also been fined GHC5,000 to paid without delay or face more punishment.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Imax Media Promotions sincerely apologize to all who have been affected by the unfortunate incident.

It’s imperative for all stakeholders to realize the need to appreciate the ongoing boxing league for the betterment of all.

Stakeholders and shareholders of the ongoing boxing league are reminded that the GBA has put in place a REVIEW COMMITTEE to help reshape any controversial decisions by Judges and referees. All you need is to submit your complaint to the GBA for the right thing to be done

The general public is been assured by GBA and Imax Media Promotions of total changes in security network and crowd control in our subsequent fight nights.

Signed

For GBA Arbitration Committee

Alhaji Tofik Muritala ( Chairman of Promotions)