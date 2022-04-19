Coach Swizz Confident In Sonia Sports To Win Professional Boxing League

Mr. Joseph Nii Armah Quayefio, popularly known as Coach Swizz believes Sonia Sports Academy will lead the De-luxy Professional Boxing to the finish, because they will not lose guard or slip to be overtaken.

Sonia Gym at Ussher Town in Accra was founded in 2007 by sports enthusiast Joseph Nii Armah Quayefio, and by his own efforts and a few loved ones he has been able to maintain till now.

‘Coach Swiss’ as he is called said he founded the Sonia Sports Academy to encourage the youth to develop their sports talents. Though boxing is the big thing in Accra, Sonia welcomes all sports men and women.

According to Coach Quayefio, a member of Friends of Boxing, he is the only trainer to win the WBO intercontinental super Featherweight in Glasgow for Ghana with Madingo from Chorkor.

Marcel Tetteh, Robert Okine and Physical instructor George Stewart are the gym training assistants who have supported Swizz to produce his stars.

Another popular boxer at Sonia is WBA Pan African champion, Ebenezer Tetteh.

Quayefio is the brain behind the success of heavyweight boxer Richard Harrison Lartey, as he was with him when it mattered from the beginning.

One boxer Coach Quayefio is looking up to is Mawuli Folivi, the Super. Middleweight Champion of Ghana.

Ezekiel Annan is also a Featherweight with promise.

“We are the king of boxing in Accra and will prove it , we do the work, not the talk” he expressed.

Sonia are leading after Fight Night 4 with 12 points, they are followed by Fit Square with 10 points, with Sea View and Charles Quartey Memorial Boxing Gym carrying 9 points each.

Coach Asare’s Wisdom Gym are perched at the bottom with no point, together with Coach Adama’s The Gym.

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Abraham Kotei Neequaye said he is impressed with the attendance at the Arena and the quality of boxing exhibited in the De-luxy Professional Boxing League.

“The boxers are unknown, but look at the crowd, it means something is going right. We thank our partners, the boxing Gyms, referees, media, medics. security, Imax Media Group for their massive support and others like Renault, Techno, TCL and MaxBuy. As for Max TV we can’t say more” he expressed.

He commended Coach Swizz and the Sonia Sports Academy.