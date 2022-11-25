Coach unhappy Portugal conceded two goals against Ghana

Fernando Santos, Head Coach of Portugal’s senior national team has expressed disappointment over the two goals his side conceded against Ghana.

Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2 in their first Group H match played at Stadium 974 in Doha yesterday.

History maker Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal via a controversial spot-kick before Joao Felix and Rafael Soler’s goals, with captain Andre Ayew, and Osman Bukari pulling two back for Ghana.

Santos’ who guided Portugal to their first win in the World Cup, said he was unsatisfied that Ghana shipped two goals into their net.

However, commended the Black Stars for their impressive performance.

The 68-year-old told the press at a post-match conference, “I am not satisfied with the two goals we conceded but after the equalizer, we tried not to concede again and it worked for us.”

Santos added: “It was difficult, but we had control over the first half, we could have controlled the game because our team could do better.

“Ghana team played a good match, but we concentrated and focused on not losing the game with our fast attacking.”

Ghana sits at the bottom of Group H behind Uruguay, and South Korea, with Portugal at the summit with three points.

The GNA’s coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is sponsored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Betway Ghana.