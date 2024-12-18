Coach Zico Confident Mustapha Kamoko Will Bounce Back Stronger After UAE Loss

Gabriel Allotey, popularly known as Coach Zico of the Sea View Boxing Gym, remains optimistic about Mustapha “Bukom 69 Machine” Kamoko’s future despite his recent loss in the United Arab Emirates.

Kamoko, the third son of legendary boxer Briama Kamoko, also known as ‘Bukom Banku,’ suffered a defeat to Mohammad Issa of Jordan in the WBC Youth Middleweight Championship on December 7th at The Academy City in Dubai.

Coach Allotey explained that Kamoko and his team faced challenges leading up to the fight, including arriving late to the venue, which hindered their ability to acclimatize to the local weather conditions. Despite these setbacks, the coach believes Kamoko’s performance was strong enough to earn him another opportunity to fight in the UAE.

“My boxer got sick before the fight, but we had to fight. We gave a good account of ourselves despite the loss, which is part of the game. It’s either win, lose, or draw, and we lost, but we’ve learned many valuable lessons in boxing and life. It was a great experience,” Coach Zico told Yours Truly.

Kamoko, who is 20 years old, now has a record of nine bouts—eight wins and one loss.

Meanwhile, Coach Zico highlighted the potential of other boxers in his gym, particularly Amadu Mohammed, who he believes has the talent to become a future world champion. Amadu, based in Mamprobi, Accra, shared his aspirations of becoming one of the greatest boxers globally and a superstar for both Africa and Ghana.