Coalition Bemoans Unlawful Sales Of Government Lands In Sunyani

The Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability (CGGA), a Sunyani-based social movement, has bemoaned what it described as the ‘unlawful sale of government vested lands’ in Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, to private developers.

According to the movement, the sales of the government lands were a breach of Article 257(2) of the 1992 Constitution and asked the relevant state institutions to check, investigate and bring the situation under control.

“It is utmost sadness and disheartening that a government/state land situated adjacent to the SDA hospital along the Fiapre road near the Sunyani residency, walled and painted has been sold to a private developer and a known businessman in Sunyani and about six trips of gravels have been deposited on the land waiting actual construction”, the Movement stated.

Addressing a news conference in Sunyani, Mr. Atta Kusi, the Convener of the CGGA said the check revealed: “The said land was earmarked for future development to be embarked on by the Social Security band National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) years back”.

“It is however sad that a state land that has been carefully kept for future development in the interest of the nation will be dealt with in this manner,” he stated.

Flanked by other executives of the Movement, Mr. Kusi said further checks showed “the price value of the said land was devalued and sold to the private developer in a very cheap and bizarre circumstance”.

He, therefore, called on the private developer, to as a matter of urgency abrogate whatever agreement that “has ensued between the buyer and the other state agency or person,” saying “We are reliably informed that some state officials were allegedly corrupted to induce the sale of the said land.”

Mr. Kusi said the Movement would be taking further actions, including but not limited to legal actions, demonstrations, and petitions to stop the unlawful sale and development of state or government-vested lands in the capital.

“Our social movement remains resilient and focused on our objective in championing a good course for the development of our dear region and country by extension,” Mr. Vincent Antwi Agyei, the Communications Director of the CGGA stated.

He therefore called on the media and the general public to collaborate with the movement to help stop the unlawful sale of state lands in the supreme interest of the region.

“We have over the years been exposing some government appointees and state officials including public servants who pursued their personal and parochial interest against the public good,” Mr. Agyei stated, saying “We will never relent in highlighting the ills in our society and expose wrongs in our communities and Ghana as a whole.”