Coalition for Positive Impact opens application for Fellowship

The Coalition for Positive Impact (CPI), a youth-led Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has opened applications for the 5th edition of the Igniting Dreams Fellowship for young people in the five regions of the north.

The NGO had been organizing the fellowship for young people in northern Ghana for the past four years to help boost their leadership and entrepreneurial capacities to improve their activities.

Igniting Dreams is an entrepreneurship development programme that sought to nurture and support promising young entrepreneurs in Northern Ghana through the provision of leadership training, mentorship, seed funding, and business development support.

In a statement signed by Mr Maazu Bayuoni, the founder and Executive Director of CPI, and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, said the 2023 edition of the fellowship would admit at least ten young people for mentorship and leadership training.

“This year (2023), 10 entrepreneurs will be selected to join the Fellowship and at least five (5) of them will receive seed funding for their businesses.

“This year’s prize is open to young entrepreneurs from all five northern regions between the ages of 15 – 30,” it said.

So far, 20 young entrepreneurs in the five regions of the north had gone through entrepreneurial and leadership training and mentorship through the Igniting Dreams Fellowship with nine promising fellows receiving seed funding and business development support.

As part of the fellowship requirements, a prospective fellow must have an existing business, either registered or non-registered, the businesses must not be more than three years old, and businesses in all industries could also apply for the fellowship.

Also, the applicant must be from or living in any of the five regions in Northern Ghana and be between 15 – 30 years.