Coalition of Hygiene Students demand two years allowance

A student grouping calling itself ‘Coalition of the School of Hygiene Students’ across the country are demanding for their allowances owed them for months.

The move, according to them, was necessary after government failed to pay their two years arrears.

In a press release signed by Mr. Emmanuel Awuku, General Secretary of the Coalition of Hygiene Students, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stated that the government had failed to fulfill the promises made to pay their allowances owed them.

“Unfulfilled promises have been received week after week both from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and stakeholders since news got out on the clearance from June 7,2023,” it stated.

The release further said it was necessary for the student body to create public awareness about some hostile conditions, coupled with unprecedented financial obligations across the various campuses which compelled them for the release.

They explained that they had no grudge against any public office involved in the delayed bureaucratic process.

“We are ever ready to calm down the risen nerves.”

They pledged to continue working together as trainees under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the Ministry of Health towards the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG6).