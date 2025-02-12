Coalition Slams IGP for Forcing Police to Fund POWA

The Democracy Coalition, a prominent anti-corruption group, has leveled severe criticism at IGP Kayode Egbetokun and his leadership of the Nigerian Police Force for mandating that all officers contribute funds to the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), an organization led by his wife, Elizabeth Egbetokun.

This move, which requires Assistant Superintendents to pay N12,000 and Inspectors and lower ranks to pay N6000 in cash by February 20, 2025, has ignited controversy over potential conflicts of interest and abuses of power.

In a press briefing in Abuja, national publicity secretary Bright Ajonibode condemned the compulsory levy as not only illegal but also a stark abuse of office. He stressed that POWA, registered as a private initiative with the Corporate Affairs Commission, exists solely to protect the interests of its members and should not have the authority to extract mandatory payments from police personnel. Ajonibode argued that any funding for POWA’s projects should come from voluntary contributions or external donors, rather than being imposed by senior police officials.

Critics say that IGP Egbetokun’s directive is symptomatic of a troubling trend where personal interests and familial ties begin to interfere with official duties. This blending of private and public spheres has led to growing calls for accountability and, in some quarters, even the dismissal of the IGP, especially now that his tenure has officially expired. Observers warn that such practices not only tarnish the image of the police force but also undermine the broader efforts to build trust in Nigeria’s security institutions during challenging times.

The situation has sparked a wider debate about governance and accountability within the force, highlighting the urgent need for clear separation between personal and official responsibilities. As public scrutiny intensifies, the government faces mounting pressure to address these concerns and reinforce the principles of transparency and integrity within law enforcement.

Press Release

Coalition Slams IGP Egbetokun over Mandatory Contributions to POWA

A leading anti- corruption and public accountability group known as Democracy Coalition has condemned the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force led by IGP Kayode Egbetokun for imposing compulsory levy on all officers and men of the force, forcing them to contribute money to support the activities of the Police Officers Wives Association POWA led by his wife, Elizabeth Egbetokun.

According to report, officers from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) would pay N12,000 each while Inspectors and rank and file are expected to pay N6000 each.

They were ordered to pay the money in cash on or before 20th of February, 2025 unfailingly.”

In a statement released to news men in Abuja on Tuesday by the national publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Bright Ajonibode, the group said such order is not only illegal but an abuse of office by IGP Egbetokun.

Adding that POWA is a private initiative registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission to promote and defend the interest of its members and does not have any right to extort payment from regular police officers.

If POWA has any project they want to do, they should raise fund from their members or reach out to public spirited individuals for support and not imposing compulsory levies on officers and men of the force.

From all indications, it has become obvious that IGP Egbetokun can no longer separate his personal and family interest from his official duties.

Where such has become the unfortunate reality, we call on the president to relief him of his duties in order to save the police from ridicules. This call has become more obvious now that his tenure has officially expired.

Signed

Mr. Bright Ajonibode,

National Publicity Secretary,

Democracy Coalition