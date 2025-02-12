Coalition Slams IGP for Forcing Police to Fund POWA

The Democracy Coalition, a prominent anti-corruption group, has leveled severe criticism at IGP Kayode Egbetokun and his leadership of the Nigerian Police Force for mandating that all officers contribute funds to the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), an organization led by his wife, Elizabeth Egbetokun.
This move, which requires Assistant Superintendents to pay N12,000 and Inspectors and lower ranks to pay N6000 in cash by February 20, 2025, has ignited controversy over potential conflicts of interest and abuses of power.
In a press briefing in Abuja, national publicity secretary Bright Ajonibode condemned the compulsory levy as not only illegal but also a stark abuse of office. He stressed that POWA, registered as a private initiative with the Corporate Affairs Commission, exists solely to protect the interests of its members and should not have the authority to extract mandatory payments from police personnel. Ajonibode argued that any funding for POWA’s projects should come from voluntary contributions or external donors, rather than being imposed by senior police officials.
Critics say that IGP Egbetokun’s directive is symptomatic of a troubling trend where personal interests and familial ties begin to interfere with official duties. This blending of private and public spheres has led to growing calls for accountability and, in some quarters, even the dismissal of the IGP, especially now that his tenure has officially expired. Observers warn that such practices not only tarnish the image of the police force but also undermine the broader efforts to build trust in Nigeria’s security institutions during challenging times.
The situation has sparked a wider debate about governance and accountability within the force, highlighting the urgent need for clear separation between personal and official responsibilities. As public scrutiny intensifies, the government faces mounting pressure to address these concerns and reinforce the principles of transparency and integrity within law enforcement.