Coastal areas, parts of northern regions to experience rains

Cloudy conditions with chances of slight rain are expected over most places in the country from this afternoon into the evening.
According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) occasional slight rain will be experienced over the extreme coastal areas, the intensity is expected to be higher over the inland areas of the cost stretching to parts of the forest zone
There are chances of moderate rain over a few places in the northern half from late evening into the early mornings of tomorrow.
