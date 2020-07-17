The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) in collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has distributed Personal Protection Equipment to electoral officials, voters registration applicants and residents in the Odododiodio constituency to help curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The team led by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CODA and Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Mayor of Accra visited some registration centres in the constituency to educate the applicants and residents on the need to observe the precautionary protocols against COVID-19.

The places visited included, the Accra Royal Boys registration centre, City Engineers number three centre, Accra Sempe Primary number three centre, Amuginaa centre, Mojawe House number D 365/2 Centre, Divine Healers Centre, Osofo Owuo memorial centre , Wisdom Preparatory School and Old SIC number one centre.

Mr Shaib speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the exercise said the gesture was to educate the public against the spread of the virus in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

He was satisfied with the discipline of the registrants even though he expressed concern about the observance of social distancing and advised all to always adhere to the health protocols for their own safety.

Mr Shaib said the Authority was collaborating with Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Deputy Health Minister and Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku and Ms Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency to organize similar exercise in their coastal constituencies.

The CEO commended the residents for coming out in their numbers to participate in the voters registration exercise as part of their civic responsibilities and urged them to abide by the rules and avoid anything that may lead to violence.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra said so far applicants are observing the health protocols as compared to the beginning of the exercise, adding that, in all the registration centers the team visited they witnessed a calm atmosphere because potential registrants have realised that there was no need to rush.

He commended the Police for ensuring that there was orderliness in the centres and pledged to intensify education on the disease especially to the vulnerable and poor to ensure the safety of all.

He urged the applicants to wear their nose masks at all times, saying ‘the virus is real and must be approach with the seriousness it deserved for their safety’.

