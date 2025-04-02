Coastal Erosion Crisis Imperils Ghana’s Agavedzi Community

Environmental activist Joel Degue has issued an urgent call for Ghana’s government to declare a state of emergency in Agavedzi, a coastal community in the Ketu South District, as relentless tidal waves threaten to erase the town. Degue, representing the Centre for Natural Resources and Environmental Management (CNREM), warned that delayed action could result in the permanent loss of homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

The plea follows President John Dramani Mahama’s March 2025 visit to Agavedzi, where he pledged intervention amid severe coastal erosion. Months later, residents report minimal progress as waves continue to destroy roads, swallow homes, and destabilize the Keta-Denu highway, a critical trade route. Over 100 households—approximately 600 people—now face displacement, with many living in overcrowded temporary shelters or exposed to the elements.

“Declaring a state of emergency is the only way to mobilize rapid evacuation and resettlement,” Degue told The High Street Journal, emphasizing that bureaucratic delays risk irreversible damage. He urged immediate implementation of a coastal defense system and land reclamation projects to protect fisheries, the community’s economic backbone.

While the government has allocated GHS 200 million for resettlement and up to GHS 1.7 billion for coastal infrastructure, activists criticize the sluggish rollout. The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has distributed mattresses and food, yet displaced families remain vulnerable.

Degue further appealed for international aid, urging groups like the UNHCR and World Food Programme to provide temporary housing, clean water, and medical supplies. “This is about human dignity,” he said. “Agavedzi’s cultural heritage and survival hinge on decisive action.”

The crisis underscores broader challenges in balancing ecological preservation with community resilience. As tides worsen amid seasonal storms, Agavedzi’s fate serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for coordinated climate adaptation strategies in coastal regions.