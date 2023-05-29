Coca-Cola applauded in Botswana for environmental sustainability

Authorities in Botswana on Thursday applauded Coca-Cola Beverages Botswana (CCBB), a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa for responsible water usage and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at the launch of the company’s new Polyethylene Phthalate (PET) production line and waste management treatment plant, Minister of Trade and Industry Mmusi Kgafela said the company’s investment supports the government’s waste management objectives of recycling, reusing and reducing waste.

“Let me applaud the company for this, as it shows its deliberate commitment to saving the country’s most valuable and scarce resource (water),” said Kgafela.

The minister also revealed that the CCBB has plans in the pipeline to help the Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources with clean water.

“In a water-scarce country such as ours, we need investments of such caliber,” said Kgafela, citing that with more environment-friendly investments, the country will be traversing toward its industrial aspirations.

He further applauded the company for solving the country’s plastic waste challenge on the verge of polluting the country’s environment and killing biodiversity.

Despite the new PET line allowing for faster and more efficient production, increasing the company’s capacity to 13,500 bottles per hour, the production line is expected to reduce environmental impact and energy costs. Enditem