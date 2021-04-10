The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Limited has presented food items and some household essentials to the Royal Seed Orphanage at Papaase on the Kasoa-Bawjiase Road, Central Region.

The items included bags of rice, cooking oil, bags of water, biscuits, assorted Coca-Cola beverages, clothes, and toiletries.

The donation was made when some management members and staff of took time off on Easter Monday to celebrate with the residents of the Orphanage.

The visit, which was part of the company’s activities to mark this year’s Easter celebration, offered the company the opportunity to interact with the home to better understand their challenges and identify areas of support, an official statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency said, in Accra.

Presenting the items, Mr. Bethel Yeboah, Corporate Affairs Director of the company, emphasised Coca-Cola’s commitment to supporting the less privileged in society.

He advised the children to take their studies seriously and have confidence in themselves to excel at all levels.

“As a compassionate organisation, we believe in offering ourselves for the benefit of humanity,” the statement said. “It is for this reason that we have come to spend time with you in this season of Easter where we are reminded of the need to spread love.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the orphanage, Mrs. Naomi Esi Amoah, the Director, thanked Coca-Cola Ghana for the timely act of kindness and wished for the continued success for the company.

Similarly, the company, on the same day, donated another set of items including clothes, toiletries and various Coca-Cola drinks to the Rising Star Orphanage at Dodowa, Greater-Accra.