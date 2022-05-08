Coca-Cola High Schools Fitness Challenge Held In Winneba

The 2022 Aboakyer Festival Sports program climaxed with a massive African dance aerobics session supported by Coca-Cola at the Winneba Senior High School on Saturday morning.

As a contribution to promoting sports and entertainment for socio economic development during the Aboakyer Festival, Dreamland Sports Plus with the collaboration of the Effutu Traditional Area at Winneba organised the games comprising Tug of War, Football, Ampe, Cooking and Washing.

The aerobics and sensitization program on health, fitness, safety and sanitation came off at the quadrangle of the school.

Experienced David Odametey took the students through the dance and fitness steps. He was also the umpire of the Ampe Competition.

The High School Fitness Challenge was also supported by Jaama laundry soap, Oatmeal 3 in 1, My_melk 3 in 1, Vitrac jam and drinks.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams CEO of Dreamland Sports Plus thanked all participants and sponsors of the Aboakyer Sports Festival.

All students and teachers of Winneba SHS were refreshed with products from Coca-Cola and Cave & Gardens.