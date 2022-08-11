Coca-Cola Lost US$195 Million After Halting Russia Business

The Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (Coca-Cola HBC) lost about 190 million euros ($195 million) in the first half of the year, mainly after suspending its operations in Russia, with further losses expected until the end of the year, the company said in a mid-year report.

“In H1 we incurred non-cash charges of €188 million and cash charges of €2 million, predominantly related to our business in Russia. As a result of post balance sheet events, we expect to incur further charges in H2, currently estimated at €82 million,” the company said.

Coca-Cola HBC also reported a 29% increase in net revenue for the first half of the year, equal to 4.2 billion euros ($4.3 billion).

Coca-Cola HBC is the world’s largest producer of soft drinks, with more than 500 brands, including such popular brands as Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite. On March 8, the company suspended its activities in Russia and in mid-June it announced suspending production and sales of beverages under Coca-Cola Company brands in Russia.