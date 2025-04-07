Cocaine Scandal Rocks Mahama’s Government

The Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, has vowed to release explosive information regarding the ongoing cocaine scandal that has shaken the government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Reverend Ntim Fordjour challenged the NDC government to be transparent about the scandal, warning that if they fail to provide clear answers, he will disclose information that could bring the administration to its knees.

The NDC must come clean and address critical questions such as:

1. Who was the patient that the aircraft was supposedly in Ghana to transport? The standard protocol in such cases is to dispatch a replacement air ambulance, not another aircraft carrying spare parts and mechanics.

2. The aircraft landed only to change tires—so where was it originally headed?

3. So, the tire problem was discovered mid-air? And it had to be changed because the plane would otherwise have been unable to land? If so, how was it able to land in Ghana?

4. If the aircraft could land in Ghana despite the issue, then why couldn’t it land safely at its final destination without the stopover in Ghana?

Meanwhile, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has stated that it is closely monitoring the situation as Ghanaian authorities investigate claims made by the country’s Minority MPs. These MPs allege that two aircraft suspected of transporting cocaine and cash used Ghana as a transit hub for organized crime.