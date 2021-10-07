CoCCAT commiserates with the family of legendary highlife musician Nana Ampadu

A high-powered delegation comprising leading members of various Civil Society Organizations who formed membership of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations on Creative Arts and Tourism (CoCCAT) in Ghana has paid the family of the late popular highlife musician a visit at his residence located at Akweteyman, a suburb of Accra during the wee hours of Wednesday, October 6, 2021, to commiserate with them.

The delegation led by Walter Mawuli Gli (Convener) including Felix Agorvor (Co-convener), Richard Kasu (Leading Member) and Joseph Kobla Wemakor (Communication Director) expressed their heartfelt sympathy and support for the family at a brief ceremony

They also presented some items to the family to aid them towards the preparation of his funeral.

The family of the late popular highlife musician equally expressed their gratitude towards CoCCAT and thanked the many Ghanaians for showing compassion towards them during the time of sorrow.

The Communication Director of CoCCAT, Joseph Kobla Wemakor who introduced the group to the family observed the late highlife musician was a hero whose achievements and contributions towards the Ghana music industry was phenomenal, adding that “such a noble figure deserves to be celebrated at all times and not only at point of death”.

For him, that was the more reason why members of the coalition were moved to register their presence at his residence to console his family.

The Convener of CoCCAT, Walter Mawuli Gli who led the group in signing the book of condolence emphasized the need for massive support from all Ghanaians towards a befitting burial of the late highlife legend.

“I believe we all aware of the influence the late highlife legend wields in the creative industry and how meaningfully he has contributed to entertaining the Ghanaian populace with his captivating melodies which we would forever remember him for, therefore it’s about time we all rally behind the family and give them the needed support to bid our king a farewell”, Mr. Gli posited.

The group during the visitation met up with some other great Ghanaian highlife musicians including Mr. Pat Thomas, Smart Nkansah and A.B. Crentsil who equally were on the mission to express their condolences to the bereaved family of the late legendary highlife musician.

The legendary highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu passed on at the age of 76.

According to the Vice President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, he died on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

Nana Ampadu was one time President of MUSIGA and was also the leader of the African Brothers Band, formed in 1963.

The popular musician has been credited with several popular highlife tracks. He is known to have composed over 800 songs. Among other great feats to his credit, in 1973, he won a nationwide competition in Ghana and was crowned the “Adwontofoohene”, or King of Singers.

Source: Joseph Kobla Wemakor