    Cocoa Board CEO Urges Farmers To Adopt Pruning Techniques

    By: Acquah Anthony

    Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has urged cocoa farmers in the Western North Region to embrace pruning as a vital farming practice to boost productivity and improve farm sustainability. His comments came during an engagement with farmers and chiefs in Sehwi Anhweaso, a major cocoa-producing community.

    In his address, Aidoo stressed the importance of pruning – cutting back overgrown, diseased, or unnecessary branches from cocoa trees to enhance their growth. He explained that pruning improves the quality of cocoa pods and reduces the spread of diseases and pests, which have been significant challenges for farmers in recent years.

    The CEO emphasized that while pruning requires time and effort, the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial investment. He further pointed out that pruning enhances the efficiency of harvesting and contributes to healthier trees that can yield more over an extended period.

    Aidoo also shared that COCOBOD is committed to supporting farmers with the tools and knowledge needed to implement proper pruning techniques. The Board will be rolling out training programs and providing subsidized pruning tools to make the process easier for farmers.

    Meanwhile, the Chief of Sehwi Ntakam, Nana Kwadwo Somia, commended the government for the cocoa rehabilitation initiative and increasing the cocoa producer price to GHS3,100.00.

