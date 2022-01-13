Cocoa carriers in Kejebril call off strike

Members of the Cocoa Carriers Association in Kajebril in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region have resumed work after the one-week strike to press home demands for pay increase and better conditions of service.

They said although Management of the Ghana Cocoa Board had not agreed to their request for the GHC1.00 per bag, they were optimistic that better conditions of service would be agreed upon.

They said they were going back to work because of the important role cocoa plays in Ghana’s economy.

A spokesperson for Association, Mr Steven Owusu, told the Ghana News Agency that they were happy to resume work as efforts were being made to ensure they worked under better conditions.

He said the Executive of the Association met with the Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC), a day after their strike, to negotiate for pay increment among other demands.

Mr Owusu said 82 pesewas was agreed upon to take effect from Tuesday, January 11, while payment would be backdated to cover October to December, last year.

“All members have, therefore, been asked to return to work while negotiations continue,” he said.

Mr Owusu denied the allegation that the Executive had been bribed to call off the strike and said discussions were ongoing to eliminate the issue of middlemen, who usually facilitated recruitment into the Association.

He further denied the assertion that the call-off was based on the company’s decision to bring onboard prison inmates to carry the cocoa and said the Association had a cordial relationship with the company.

Meanwhile, COCOBOD has hinted that it would continue to engage the workers to improve upon their conditions of service.