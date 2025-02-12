Cocoa Celebrated as Ghana’s Cultural Treasure

Ghana is charting a new course that recognizes cocoa not just as a major economic driver but as a vital cultural asset.

At the National Chocolate Week launch held in Accra last Friday, Professor Kobby Mensah, the newly-appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company Ltd. (GTDC), called for a structured approach to valuing the nation’s cultural heritage—including cocoa, folklore, festivals, and artefacts.

He pointed out that while cocoa has long been a cornerstone of Ghana’s economic success, contributing around 30 percent of the country’s export earnings and maintaining 100 percent foreign exchange retention, its deep historical and cultural significance has yet to be formally acknowledged.

Professor Mensah lauded the ongoing efforts of the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts in promoting sustainable cocoa practices. He explained that Chocolate Week has evolved into a multi-dimensional celebration, blending tourism, business, and cultural activities to not only boost local consumption of cocoa products but also to reinforce Ghana’s leadership in the global cocoa industry. By linking the celebration of cocoa with broader tourism initiatives, the government aims to open new economic avenues for local businesses, attract investment, and strengthen Ghana’s brand identity on the international stage.

The professor’s advocacy reflects a growing global conversation about heritage conservation and sustainable tourism. In an era where the tourism sector is eager to diversify beyond conventional attractions, Chocolate Week stands as an example of how cultural and economic sustainability can be mutually reinforcing. Critics have long argued that Ghana’s approach to its heritage assets has been ad hoc, lacking the formal recognition and strategic investment that such a rich cultural history deserves.

Ghana’s call for a more structured valuation of cocoa is not just about safeguarding an economic commodity; it is about preserving a symbol of national identity and social history. As the country looks to the future, the hope is that initiatives like these will pave the way for a comprehensive framework that fully recognizes and leverages the cultural assets that have defined Ghana for generations. In doing so, Ghana could serve as a model for other nations seeking to balance economic growth with the preservation of their cultural heritage.