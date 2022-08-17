Cocoa farmers in Dormaa West receive fertilizers

The Dormaa West in the Bono Region has received a consignment of 45,000 bags of fertilizers for distribution at subsidised price to cocoa farmers in the district.

Mr Francis Kwadwo Oppong, the District Chief Executive (DCE), announced the consignment om Tuesday when he supervised the distribution to some of the beneficiary farmers at Kwadwo-Kumikrom, a cocoa growing community in the district.

Mr Oppong reiterated government’s commitment to assist cocoa farmers with the supply of necessary inputs to improve production and, therefore, urged the beneficiary farmers not to sell the fertilizers but use them for the intended purpose to boost their yields.

The DCE was accompanied by Mr. Emmanuel Akuamoah Boateng, the District’s Community Extension Agent (CEA) of Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED), Ghana Cocoa Board, Mr. Samuel Kambigs, CEA/Cocoa Disease and Pest Control Coordinator and some officials of the District Assembly