Cocoa farmers in the Wassa-East District have lauded the efforts of the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Wilson Arthur, for his intervention to boost production and better a lot of the farmers.

They said the DCE had demonstrated prudent leadership, which had resulted in the increased production of cocoa.

The DCE received the commendation when he visited Essaman District in the Western Region to inspect repair works on motorised cocoa spraying solo machines for farmers within the District, of which he is bearing the cost.

Mr Awatey Korley, a cocoa farmer from Kakabo, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the motorised spraying machines had increased the number of acreage they could spray leading to bumper harvest and expressed gratitude to the DCE for repairing their machines at no cost.

Mr Jacob K. Tetteh and Mr Eben Kofie, cocoa farmers from Jerusalem, said due to the fastness of the motorised spraying machines, their work had become less burdensome, compared to the knapsack sprayers, which were, hitherto, being used.

Mr Glenn Arkhurst, a contractor with Sparks Ghana Ltd in Takoradi, undertaking the repairs of about 500 motorised cocoa spraying machines, said his company had so far repaired 280 machines at Atobiase, Dwenase and Akutuase and would move to the Senchem and Ateiku zones soon.

He said the cost of repairing one machine was GHc800.00 adding that the DCE provided the parts and was bearing the cost.

Mr Arthur, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency, told the farmers that the District Assembly was mandated to make their lives better.

He said the Assembly had assisted them with basic farming inputs to boost production, supplied 120,000 bags of fertilizers this year in addition to free repairs of the motorised spraying machines.

He disclosed that the President would commission a pension scheme for cocoa farmers in October to enable pensioners to receive their monies on mobile phones.

He mentioned some of the achievements of the Government as the Free Senior High School Policy, Planting for food and jobs, and One District One Factory and urged them to retain the NPP in power and vote massively for him to win the parliamentary seat. GNA