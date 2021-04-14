Mr. Imoro Sulemana, Chief Financial Officer of Cocoa from Ghana, a key partner of the Ghana Olympic committee (GOC) on Wednesday hosted the President Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah and the some of the newly elected executives at its office in Accra.

He assured to continue supporting the GOC especially the athletes preparing for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

According to the GOC President, the meeting was to also to commensurate with them the passing of their CEO, Mr. Henri Wienties and former spokesman Joost Bellaart and introduce the new executive board to them.

Among the GOC executives were Madam Delphina Quaye, vice president of Ghana Swimming, Mr. George Lamptey, president of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. Albert Frimpong President of Ghana Baseball and Mr. Paul Atchoe, vice president of the GOC as well as President of Ghana Volleyball.

Cocoa from Ghana, a subsidiary of African Tiger in 2016 entered into a strategic partnership with the GOC. A one-year sponsorship agreement was signed in Ghana on 20 June, with plans to extend the agreement until after the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

The common goal is to improve the performance of Ghanaian athletes.

The agreement highlights the many similarities between cocoa and professional sports. The same qualities – commitment, collaboration, and outstanding results – apply to both sports and the production of high-quality cocoa.

Cocoa from Ghana supports a wide range of sports; it is head sponsor of the successful Dutch women’s handball team and also sponsors Dutch long jump athlete Ignitiuos Gaisah, who was born in Ghana. Cocoa from Ghana recently became the official shirt sponsor of the West African Football Academy (WAFA), which was founded by the Feyenoord Football Academy.

About Cocoa from Ghana

Cocoa from Ghana is an initiative of the Ghanaian cocoa industry and aims to raise awareness for its product. The global demand for cocoa is approximately 4.2 million tonnes, 800,000 tonnes of which comes from Ghana. With Amsterdam as the world’s largest transhipment port for cocoa beans, the Netherlands is a major trading partner for the Ghanaian cocoa industry.

The GOC organizes the deployment of Ghanaian athletes and teams to the Olympic Games. The committee also develops, promotes, and protects Olympic sports in its own country in the hope of improving living and working conditions and facilitating social cohesion in Ghana through sports.