Cocoa Industry Leaders to Converge in São Paulo for Key Global Summit on Sustainability and Resilience

São Paulo, Brazil, will soon host a pivotal gathering of global cocoa industry leaders as the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) convenes its highly anticipated annual Partnership Meeting from March 19-20, 2025.

More than 400 stakeholders from over 40 countries, representing every link in the cocoa supply chain, will come together to confront the urgent challenges facing the sector.

Under the theme “Our Future: Resilience Through Sustainability”, the summit promises to be an important forum for tackling critical issues that threaten the cocoa industry’s long-term viability.

The cocoa sector, already under pressure from climate change, disease, declining productivity, and supply chain disruptions, faces an increasingly uncertain future. With the added challenges of market volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes, the WCF Partnership Meeting is set to focus on the urgent need for sustainable practices that can help the industry build resilience—both on individual farms and throughout the broader supply chain. This year’s summit will resonate within the larger global discourse on climate change, which will also feature prominently at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, later in the year.

Chris Vincent, President of the WCF, expressed the importance of this gathering, noting that it represents a critical moment for the sector. “Given the challenges and the pace of the changes reshaping the global cocoa sector, this is a pivotal moment to bring leaders together to discuss and find common solutions. We are thrilled to host this year’s event in Brazil, a country uniquely positioned to inspire new ideas, foster South-South exchanges, and showcase innovations in sustainable agriculture.”

The WCF Partnership Meeting’s location in Brazil provides a unique opportunity for cocoa-producing nations from around the world to exchange knowledge and experiences. Delegates, including cocoa farmers, will have the chance to learn about innovative practices used by both smallholder farmers and large-scale mechanized producers. Post-event field visits will give participants a firsthand look at Brazil’s agricultural innovations, further enhancing the exchange of ideas.

The event will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Vinicius Ahmar, Bioeconomy Manager at the Arapyaú Institute, Michel Arrion, Executive Director of the International Cocoa Organization, and Eduardo Bastos, Executive Director of the Brazilian Agribusiness Association (ABAG). These experts will lead discussions on the future of the cocoa sector, addressing key topics such as supply chain transformation, impact investment, and regulatory challenges.

Marcello Brito, Executive Secretary of the Legal Amazon Consortium of States, emphasized the global significance of the event. “I’m excited to engage with stakeholders from across the globe. This is an unparalleled opportunity for collaboration between cocoa countries in Latin America, West Africa, and Asia to explore opportunities and build an aligned agenda to address common challenges, especially those related to climate, forest conservation, farmer income, and human rights.”

The meeting will delve into several critical issues that will shape the future of the cocoa sector, including the transformation of supply chains to incorporate traceability, sustainability, and agroforestry practices. Experts will also share the latest innovations in modern farming techniques, including disease management and mechanization, which are essential to improving productivity and sustainability.

Another key area of focus will be the development of sector-wide impact measurement tools, aimed at providing standardized metrics on important issues such as household income, deforestation risk, and greenhouse gas emissions. These tools will be crucial in assessing the true sustainability of cocoa farming practices.

As cocoa prices rise and market pressures intensify, industry leaders will also discuss the impact of high prices on the competitiveness of chocolate products in global consumer markets. Regulatory adaptations will be a central topic of debate, as policymakers examine emerging regulations and strategies to harmonize compliance with the need for sustainability.

The WCF Partnership Meeting in São Paulo will offer an unparalleled platform for collaboration among cocoa-producing nations, as well as an opportunity to strengthen ties between farmers, industry leaders, and investors. As the cocoa sector faces mounting challenges, the discussions held during the event will be crucial in shaping the future of the industry, with sustainability and resilience at the heart of the conversation.