Cocoa Prices Swing as Supply Uncertainty and Weak Demand Shape Market

The global cocoa market saw sharp price fluctuations in January 2025, driven by supply concerns and weakening demand.

Prices soared early in the month before dropping and later rebounding, reflecting the ongoing instability in one of the world’s most critical agricultural commodities.

In London, cocoa futures for March 2025 opened at $11,107 per tonne, dipping briefly to $10,439 before surging to $11,510. A similar pattern unfolded in New York, where the price started at $11,180 per tonne, fell to $10,422, and then climbed back to $11,727. This volatility was fueled by uncertainty over production levels in Côte d’Ivoire, the world’s leading cocoa producer, as well as shifting demand trends across major markets.

At the start of the month, traders and analysts were already on edge due to reports of unfavorable weather in Côte d’Ivoire, which threatened to reduce the country’s mid-crop output. The uncertainty pushed prices higher, as investors anticipated potential supply shortages. But as the month progressed, a different factor came into play—weakening global demand.

Data from key cocoa-processing regions, including Europe, North America, and Asia, painted a troubling picture. Reports showed that cocoa grindings, a key indicator of demand, had dropped to their lowest levels since 2020. This decline signaled that manufacturers might be cutting back due to the high cost of cocoa, raising concerns that demand would not keep pace with rising supply. The European Cocoa Association (ECA) and the Cocoa Association of Asia (CAA) both reported figures that echoed the downturn seen during the pandemic, when lockdowns and economic struggles reduced chocolate consumption worldwide.

The sharp increase in cocoa prices has also put financial pressure on traders and manufacturers. Higher costs mean companies need more capital to purchase and store beans. The risk of price volatility has added to their exposure, forcing many to demand greater profit margins in futures trading. These financial strains, combined with a drop in cocoa grindings, led to a mid-month price decline as investors reassessed the market’s strength.

However, the downturn did not last. Later in January, new reports confirmed that Côte d’Ivoire’s mid-crop was likely to be weaker than expected due to ongoing weather issues. This renewed supply concern caused cocoa prices to climb once again, proving just how sensitive the market remains to any shifts in production outlooks.

While global cocoa production is still expected to surpass last season’s levels, the demand side of the equation remains uncertain. Chocolate manufacturers are facing higher costs, and that is being passed down to consumers. Retail prices for chocolate products have risen worldwide, and while some shoppers have cut back, overall spending on chocolate has still increased. The drop in consumption has been smaller than the price hike, meaning consumers are paying more even as they buy less.

As the season continues, all eyes will be on whether other cocoa-producing nations can offset Côte d’Ivoire’s potential shortfall. Traders will also be watching for any signs that demand might rebound or if high prices will continue to weigh on cocoa processing and chocolate sales.

For now, the cocoa market remains unpredictable, with supply challenges and shifting consumer habits keeping prices on edge. What happens in the coming months will determine whether the recent volatility was a temporary fluctuation or the start of a deeper transformation in the industry.