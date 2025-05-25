Cocoa Prices Swing Sharply in April on Tariffs, Mid-Crop Uncertainty

Cocoa prices experienced significant volatility in April 2025, driven by shifting US trade policies, fluctuating mid-crop forecasts, and mixed demand signals.

The month began with nearby contracts hitting US$8,787 per tonne in London and US$9,286 in New York, buoyed by concerns over West Africa’s mid-crop yield.

However, prices tumbled mid-month after the US announced a 10% baseline tariff on imports, triggering a 17% drop in London (to US$7,332) and a 16% decline in New York (to US$7,800).

A temporary pause on additional tariffs later spurred a partial recovery, with London prices rebounding to US$8,102 and New York to US$8,456. Further support came from better-than-expected quarterly grindings data, though volumes fell year-on-year: Europe (-3.7% to 353,522 tonnes), Asia (-3.44% to 213,898 tonnes), and North America (-2.45% to 110,278 tonnes).

By late April, favorable West African rains improved crop prospects, pushing Côte d’Ivoire arrivals 11% above the prior season. Prices closed at US$8,636 in London and US$9,127 in New York, down 19% and 9% respectively from April 2024.

The International Cocoa Organization noted lingering uncertainty around mid-crop supplies, with five months remaining in the season. Market fundamentals, including harvest progress and trade policy shifts, are expected to shape cocoa’s trajectory. “Interesting times lie ahead as developments in market fundamentals will clarify the cocoa outlook,” the report stated.