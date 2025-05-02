Cocoa Processing Company Posts Narrowed Losses Amid Revenue Growth in Q2

Cocoa Processing Company Limited (CPC) reported a reduced net loss of $4.07 million for the second quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared to a $6.33 million loss in the same period last year, as revenue grew 9% to $12.74 million.

The unaudited financial statements, filed with Ghana’s regulators, highlight progress in cost management and cocoa bean processing volumes, though liquidity challenges persist.

Revenue growth was driven by higher confectionery sales, which surged 23% to $4.78 million, and tolling income of $408,425, a new revenue stream. Export sales dipped slightly to $7.79 million from $8.04 million, while local sales jumped 25% to $4.52 million, reflecting increased domestic demand for Goldentree-branded products. Despite these gains, gross losses narrowed to $743,315 from $2.45 million a year earlier, aided by reduced raw material costs and production overheads.

The company’s net liability position worsened to $167.89 million, with total liabilities exceeding assets by $1.71 million. Cash reserves fell to $3.2 million, down from $4.35 million in October 2024, as operating activities consumed $1.86 million. Borrowings rose to $38.3 million, including a $26.27 million loan from Barclays Bank, while trade payables climbed to $71.69 million.

CPC’s turnaround strategy hinges on an anticipated $86.7 million loan from Afreximbank, expected by September 2025, to refinance debt and upgrade aging machinery. Interim measures include a bio-waste energy project to cut utility costs by 40% and borehole installations saving up to $220,000 annually. The firm also plans to expand confectionery capacity from 3,000 metric tons to 15,000 metric tons using a $16 million government-backed loan.

Shareholder equity remained negative at $1.71 million, with Ghana Cocoa Board holding 57.7% of shares and the Government of Ghana 26.1%. The company’s revaluation reserve stood at $53.11 million, unchanged from 2024, while retained earnings eroded further to negative $167.89 million.

Auditors Ernst & Young noted compliance with IFRS but flagged liquidity risks and reliance on pending financing. Management emphasized ongoing negotiations with Cocoa Marketing Company for a guaranteed bean supply of 23,000 metric tons annually to stabilize operations.

CPC’s performance mirrors broader challenges in Ghana’s cocoa sector, where infrastructure gaps and volatile global prices strain processors. While narrowed losses suggest operational improvements, sustained recovery will depend on successful debt restructuring and execution of capacity expansion plans in a tightening credit environment.