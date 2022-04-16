Cocoa roads see major boost in Western-North Region

Cocoa growing roads in the Western-North Region have seen a major boost under Year of the Roads project touted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

As a result, cocoa farmers can cart their farm produce to the Produce Buying Company (PBC) on time.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr. Joseph Boahene Aidoo said this when he inspected works on the 38km Benchema-Adjoafua road.

The CEO of COCOBOD said that stretch of road was the heart of the cocoa industry and would be completed in no time.

He said the US$43 project was funded by COCOBOD and the Government of Ghana and commended the Amandi Construction Works for the quality of work and the solid layer used to asphalt the road.

He said reports from drivers of long trucks loaded with cocoa found it difficult to climb the hills on the serpentine portion of the road in the past.

“As a result, bad boys used to climb the trucks to offload the cocoa as the trucks moved slowly in trying to climb the hills which is now a thing of the past”.

The CEO said construction of a steel bridge at Bia which used to be narrow, was underway and would be completed in the coming months.

Mr Aidoo said the government had done well in terms of roads and rejuvenated cocoa farms and assured cocoa growing areas of witnessing unprecedented construction works on their roads in the coming months.