Cocoa Sector Reset: Dr. Jasaw urges stakeholders to support COFAAA’s mission

Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw, Chairman of the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, has called on stakeholders to support the Ghana Chapter of the Cocoa Farmers Alliance Association of Africa (COFAAA) in its mission to reunite and give voice to African cocoa farmers.

Speaking at the launch of COFAAA at the International Press Center in Accra, Dr. Jasaw emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing the challenges facing the cocoa industry now in Ghana.

“We need to strengthen farmer cooperatives to leverage the support systems the government is putting in place to revamp the sector,” he said.

Dr. Jasaw, also a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa East, reassured COFAAA of the Committee’s cooperation in areas that will boost the cocoa sector, highlighting President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to resetting the cocoa subsector to increase production and improve conditions for cocoa farmers.

He applauded COFAAA’s significant insights and collaborative efforts towards addressing cocoa sector challenges while championing sustainable farming practices.

Touching on the government’s resetting agenda, the Wa East legislator urged all stakeholders to support the call for the cocoa subsector, emphasizing collective action.

“I call for the strengthening of farmer cooperatives, leveraging government support systems, and improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers.

“As the Chair of the Agric and Cocoa Affairs Committee of Parliament, with my endorsement of COFAAA’s meaningful reform mission in Ghana’s cocoa sector and its launch, I am optimistic about the future of Ghana’s cocoa industry,” he said.

On his part, His Excellency, Alex Assanvo, the Executive Secretary of Cote d’ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGHCI) lauded the Cocoa Farmers Alliance Association of Africa (COFAAA), Ghana Chapter for its effort to amplify cocoa farmers voice in its effort push for increased production, local processing and consumption of cocoa on the continent.

He explained that CIGHCI was put in place by the presidents of Cote d’ivoire and Ghana to address dire situations at some point and to jointly address remuneration through pricing for their cocoa farmers at the two countries who are giants in cocoa production and accounted for the 70 per cent of the African cocoa production.

“Economic sustainability is being tackled by CIGHCI through fair pricing for our cocoa farmers in Cote d’voire and Ghana to enhance their prosperity and also strengthening local processing and value addition.

“I will work closely with COFAAA chapters to give cocoa farmers a better deal in terms of pricing” he assured.

Mr. Francis Teinor cocoa farmer from the Suhum area in Ghana and the President of the Suhum Cocoa Farmers Union explained that farmers unity is key in the fight to improving farmers’ livelihoods.

He lamented that despite Ghana’s significant contribution to the global cocoa sector, Ghanaian farmers continue to grapple with economic disparity and systemic challenges that undermine their prosperity.

“The global chocolate industry, valued at over $120 billion annually, stands on the foundation of the African cocoa ecosystem.

“We thank COFAAA for this great imitative to bring us together and not just Ghana but across Africa” he added.

Country Director for COFAAA, Ghana Chapter, Nana Yaw Reuben Jr., recounted how COFAAA began as a small platform of agriculture experts across Africa determined to transform the cocoa sector through unity.

“Today, we have Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Cameroon, and Côte d’Ivoire as active chapters, with Liberia soon to join” he said.

COFAAA’s vision is to build a prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive cocoa farming sector that enhances farmer livelihoods and promotes environmental stewardship. “This is not just a conversation; we are building markets for farmers, connecting them across borders, and creating sustainable opportunities,” Reuben Jr. emphasized.

Among the upcoming initiatives announced was the first-ever African Cocoa Festival to be held in Ghana in the first week of October, Registration of members and nomination of officers across member countries is already underway.

Story by:

Voice of African Farmers