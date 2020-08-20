As part of measures to boost Cocoa production in the country, the Wassa-East District Assembly has rolled out an intensive Cocoa spraying motorised machine repairs programme in the area.

The exercise, which began on August 19, 2020, at Atobiase, is aimed at restoring as many machines as possible to expand spraying care for Cocoa in the quest to boost productivity.

The initiative is a strategic intervention by Mr. Wilson Arthur, the District Chief Executive (DCE), and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 elections.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) ahead of the exercise, Mr Arthur said more than 100 machines would be restored for the first day of the exercise.

He said a pilot exercise during last year Farmers’ Day saw 68 machines restored at Subri.

According to the DCE, the “train will move from community to community up to the end of August’.