Cocoase Astroturf Pitch In Ashanti Region Commissioned

The newly constructed Cocoase AstroTurf Pitch in Bantama in the Ashanti region has been commissioned by HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was Special Guest over the weekend.

Some ex-Black Stars players helped commission the New Cocoase Astro-turf at Bantama with the support of MP for the area, Hon. Francis Asenso – Boakye who is also the Minister for Works and Housing.

In a football match between Accra based Stars and Kumasi (Bantama) based Stars to grace the occasion, Accra Stars won 4-3 over the Kumasi Bantama All Stars.

The Accra Old Black Stars lined up as Richard Kingson, Sammy Adjei, John Paintsil, Sam Johnson, Jerry Akaminko, Emmanuel Armah, Laryea Kingston, Sulley Muntari, Derrick Boateng and Godwin Attram.

Others were Agyeman Badu, Stephen Appiah, Augustine Arhinful, Peter Ofori Quaye, Yussif Chibsah and Razak Ibrahim.

The line – up of the Bantama All Stars was Prince Opoku Polley, Aboagye Dacosta, Akwasi Appiah, Opoku Nti, Owusu Sekyere, Thomas Duah, Osei Akoto, Stephen Owusu, Michael Adusei, Joe Okyere, Anokye, Ibrahim Tanko, Anane Kobo, Michael Osei and Iddrisu Yahaya.

The turf construction was sponsored by National Lotteries Authority (NLA) and built by Wembley Sport Construction Ltd.