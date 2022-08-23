COCOBOD announces closure of 2022 light crop Cocoa season 

Ghana Cocoa Board says the purchases of the 2022 light crop season will cease at close of business on Thursday September 8, 2022.

A statement issued in Accra said to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBC’s) to obtain the final returns from up-country centres, the Board had decided that returns on the declared purchases would be accepted up to 1600 hours on Thursday September 15, 2022.

It said all needed to take note and be guided accordingly of the above arrangements and strictly comply.