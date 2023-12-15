COCOBOD awards best cocoa farmers in 2023

The Ghana Cocoa Board has presented award prizes to the winners of this year’s best cocoa farmers in Accra.

Madam Adwoa Sintim of Sankore in the Ahafo region emerged as the 2023 National Best Cocoa Farmer at the 39th National Farmers’ Day Awards held in Tarkwa in the Western Region.

Madam Sintim was presented with a Toyota Hilux Double Cabin Pick-up, a standard pruner, a carton of Royal cocoa powder and one carton of 25g chocolate, a plaque, two Polo shirts, two overalls with hats, and two safety goggles.

The rest are two respirators, two ear protectors, two hand gloves, two Wellington boots, and a motorised sprayer.

Madam Faustina Asamoah, who won the 2023 National Most Enterprising Female Cocoa Farmer Award, was presented with a cheque for GHC 100,000 from the Cocoa World Foundation.

She was also presented with a single-cabin mini truck, a tricycle, a standard pruner, a carton of Royal cocoa powder and one carton of 25g chocolate,a plaque, and a polo shirt, among others.

Mr George Opoku Koduah won the 2023 National Most Promising Cocoa Farmer Award.

He was presented with a single cabin mini truck, a tricycle, a standard pruner, a carton of Royal cocoa powder and one carton of 25g chocolate, a plaque, and a Polo shirt.

The rest are two overalls with hats, two safety goggles, two respirators, two ear protectors, two hand gloves, two Wellington boots, and a motorised sprayer.

Ms Rukaya Sumaila won the National Sheanut Picker and was presented with a tricycle, five pairs of hand gloves, two pairs of Wellington boots, two overalls with hats, a Polo T-shirt, four torchlights (Solar), a carton of Royale cocoa powder, a carton of 25g of chocolate, a plaque, and four machetes.

Since its establishment in 1985, the Farmers’ Day celebration has been a platform for COCOBOD to recognise and reward the efforts of cocoa and coffee farmers, as well as shea nut pickers, who have distinguished themselves in their sectors at national, regional, and district levels.

Mr Peter Mac Manu, Board Chairman, Ghana Cocoa Board, commended the award winners for their commitment to the production of quality cocoa, which had contributed to the booming global confectionery market.

He recognised the immense contribution of cocoa farmers to the country’s agricultural sector, especially in supporting national food security through climate-smart agricultural practices.

Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, commended Madam Adwoa Sintim and other award winners for continuously improving their farming techniques through the training, technical support, and input supplies offered by the Board every season.

He expressed concern about cocoa smuggling from Volta Region to Togo and called on security agencies to act and deal with the situation.

Mr Aidoo said the Volta Region in 2023 produced only 4.69 metric tonnes of cocoa, which is approximately 70 bags, urging them to emulate other regions and increase their production level.

Madam Sintim, on behalf of the award winners, expressed profound gratitude to the management of COCOBOD for the honour and pledged to increase productivity.

She encouraged the youth to venture into cocoa farming because the government had introduced interventions to make the sector more beneficial and viable.