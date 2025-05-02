COCOBOD CE engages cocoa farmers in historic Workers’ Day visit

The Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Randy Abbey, today marked this year’s Workers’ Day by engaging directly with cocoa farmers in Nkawie, one of the leading cocoa producing communities in the Ashanti Region. The visit forms part of his two-day working tour in the region, aimed at deepening stakeholder engagement within the cocoa industry.

Dr. Abbey, accompanied by some members of his management, was welcomed by an enthusiastic gathering of over 600 cocoa farmers, traditional leaders, and community members. The visit offered an opportunity for the Chief Executive to hear first-hand, the concerns of farmers and discuss collaborative approaches to tackling challenges in the cocoa sector.

Addressing the farmers, Dr. Abbey acknowledged their vital contribution to Ghana’s economy and emphasised COCOBOD’s commitment to supporting their efforts through innovation, policy reforms, and improved agronomical practices.

“Spending this Workers’ Day with you is not only symbolic but also necessary. Your hard work sustains Ghana’s global reputation in cocoa production. We are here to listen, to understand your concerns, and to work with you on finding lasting solutions that confronts you our cherished cocoa farmers,” he stated.

During the interaction, the farmers raised issues including the unavailability and wrong timing for the distribution of inputs, lack of access to financing, low producer prices, and the need for better infrastructure in cocoa-growing communities. In response, Dr. Abbey assured them that COCOBOD is rolling out targeted initiatives to address these issues including introducing climate-resilient farming support.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernise the sector, enhance transparency in the cocoa supply chain, and improve farmer incomes through productivity enhancement programmes.

“We are working on reforms that go beyond subsidies and focus on sustainability by empowering farmers with knowledge, tools, and market access to thrive in a changing global economy,” he added.

The farmers expressed their appreciation for Dr. Abbey’s presence and the openness of the dialogue, describing it as a sign of leadership that values farmers concerns.

Dr. Abbey’s two-day working visit will continue in other parts of the Ashanti Region, where he is expected to meet with other farmer groups, inspect farms and further outline his vision for Ghana’s cocoa sector.