COCOBOD CEO Randy Abbey and National Security Operatives Allegedly Seize Private Construction Site in Tse-Addo

A joint team of military personnel and officers from the National Security Secretariat, allegedly acting under the directives of the CEO of COCOBOD, Mr. Randy Abbey, have reportedly seized a private construction site at Tse Addo, a suburb of Accra, sparking outrage and fear among residents.

The operation took place at midnight on Friday. It was alleged that the operation was under the National Security watch. Eyewitnesses say the armed security personnel stormed the site with heavy equipment and waste materials, which they used to fill a dugout foundation and obstruct further construction.

According to reports, this is the eighth time Mr. Abbey—who shares a fence wall with the site—has allegedly used state security operatives to halt development works on the project. The reasons for his persistent opposition remain unclear.

Several eyewitnesses expressed anger and disappointment over the use of state security forces to intimidate private developers, describing the action as a blatant abuse of power and a threat to civil liberties.

“This is not the first time Mr. Abbey has used the National Security to harass us,” said a concerned resident. “We are building legally and peacefully, yet he continues to scare us with brute tactics.”

Residents have warned that the continued use of intimidation tactics by Mr. Abbey, an influential figure affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), could negatively impact the party’s support in the area during upcoming elections.

Efforts to contact Mr. Randy Abbey for a response have so far been unsuccessful.