COCOBOD CEO should live an exemplary life

In the Akan adage, it is said that “Ade3 Wo Fie a, )yie”, meaning “If you have a representative in any course, it is for the best”.

We, as “Concerned Citizens of Wassa Amenfi East Development” have noticed an unfortunate growing act of irresponsibility by an individual who prides himself as a native of Wassa Amenfi East and as such must be condemned. He is no other person than the current Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo who represented the constituency as a member of parliament in the year 2000.

In the light of all the government positions he has occupied with the support of the constituency, he has failed to live up to expectations. He, Joseph Aidoo knows very well the challenges facing a farming-dominated community and has unashamedly resolved not to contribute his part to positively impact and transform the lives of the people who have been loyal to him thus far.

We, as Members of “Concerned Citizens of Wassa Amenfi East” are finding it difficult to wrap our heads around the reason why roads in our area which can be captured under COCOBOD roads are still in a deplorable state even when our own son is in a helm of affairs at COCOBOD. Is it wickedness or deliberate oversight?

Sadly to note, there has been a promise to fix some of the roads but contractors haven’t been on-site before. The very roads that helps farmers in commuting of Cocoa from their varous societies are all in deplorable state, communities such as Samang to Dikoto , Wasa Kumasi to Dikoto, Nsueam to Akwaboah and Marfo, Nkyirifi to Bebianiha, Wasa Saa to Abrokyire Krobo,Akatrika to Asesenso, Bawdie – Dawurampong and Bogoso to Opon Valley and many others.

Some roads he deceitfully brought contractors on site has also been on halt till date.

All our roads have now become a haunting field for armed robbers at the detriment of passengers commuting on the road due to its poor nature.

To establish our disappointment with regard to the failure of Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo in leveraging on his position and influence in government to transform Wassa Amenfi East, there are lack of infrastructural facilities such as schools, hospitals, markets, etc. It would be difficult to point to a significant legacy of him after seven(7) good years of serving as a Cocobod CEO in the Constituency which serves as a bad precedent for future leaders. The least to say is the promise by the NPP government to build a STEM School project in the Wassa Community which has become a nine-day wonder.

It is however not surprising why a presidential aspirant like Kwabena Agyei Agyapong as well as a staunch party member like in the person of Ohene Ntow will describe him as a disappointment to the country as the CEO of one of the key institutions. They berated him for shirking his duty to accumulated losses over the last six years which has affected the country’s revenue mobilisation.

There is a saying that “It is impossible to go back and start again, but you can start now and make a brand new ending”. He is not far from amending his mistakes. We believe he still has the capacity to redeem himself and we wish to give him the benefit of the doubt as he continues to hold the position as the CEO of COCOBOD to ensure that.

We, members of Concerned Citizens of Wassa Amenfi East are by this release humbly making a clarion call to Hon. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO of COCOBOD to as a matter of urgency rise to meet the expectations of the very people who have rallied behind him since he began his political career.