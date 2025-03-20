COCOBOD Chief Executive confers with Gbese Mantse as part of stakeholder consultation to building

The Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr. Ransford Anertey

Abbey has emphasised his administration’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships

with chiefs and community leaders to drive meaningful reforms in the cocoa sector.

Dr. Abbey made this known during a courtesy call on the Gbese Mantse, Dr. Nii Ayi

Bonte II at his palace. The two engaged in discussions on shared strategies to revitalize

cocoa production.

The COCOBOD Chief Executive explained that since the Gbese Mantse, is the customary

landlord of COCOBOD, it is proper that the board confers with him for the forward

march of the board.

Dr. Abbey acknowledged the financial challenges currently facing COCOBOD but

reassured stakeholders that proactive measures are underway to restore production

and strengthen the resilience of the cocoa sector.

He stated that he had put together a team of highly competent professionals to lead his

management in revitalising the struggling cocoa sector. Rather than dwelling on its

challenges, he emphasised the need for a forward-thinking approach to drive

sustainable progress.

“We recognise our financial challenges, but we are working tirelessly to revive our

production levels so that we can have more to support the community’s development

projects,” he said.

He expressed optimism about the future, underscoring a shared vision of sustainable

growth and improved livelihoods for cocoa farmers to ensure a sustainable cocoa

industry.

The COCOBOD Chief Executive also acknowledged the Gbese Mantse’s track record over

the years which has earned him respect in several fields including sports.

Dr. Nii Ayi Bonte II recounted with pride, his enduring relationship with the COCOBOD

Chief Executive, highlighting how their long-standing connection has enabled them to

collaborate effectively in overcoming challenges in their respective fields.

He pledged to leverage his strong ties with COCOBOD to drive the growth of the cocoa

sector by offering strategic recommendations that support and enhance the board’s

policies.

“Our deep-rooted relationship with COCOBOD has always been a pillar of strength for

our people,” he said.

Nii Ayi Abonte II acknowledged the numerous challenges confronting the Ga

community, ranging from infrastructural to socioeconomic issues and urged COCOBOD

to consider the Ga State within its corporate social responsibility programmes.

Meanwhile, Dr Abbey was accompanied by his management and the Deputy Chief

Executive in charge of Agronomy & Quality Control.