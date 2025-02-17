COCOBOD Denies Social Media Claims of Cocoa Price Increase for Farmers

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has firmly refuted claims circulating on social media that the government has announced a significant increase in cocoa prices for farmers.

The false reports, which suggested that farmers would now receive 70% of the world market price for cocoa, were described as entirely misleading by the regulatory body.

In a statement posted on its official social media channels, COCOBOD urged stakeholders and the public to disregard the misinformation. The board emphasized that no such announcement had been made and cautioned against relying on unofficial sources for updates on cocoa pricing.

“Our attention has been drawn to a false flyer circulating on social media claiming that the Minister for Food and Agriculture has announced an increase in cocoa prices. This information is completely untrue,” COCOBOD stated. “We urge our cherished stakeholders and the public to disregard this fake news and rely only on official communication from COCOBOD and the Ministry.”

The fake flyer had falsely attributed the alleged price increase to the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku. COCOBOD’s swift response aimed to prevent confusion among farmers and other stakeholders who depend on accurate information for their livelihoods.

Cocoa farming is a cornerstone of Ghana’s economy, contributing approximately 20% of the country’s total export revenue. The sector not only supports the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of farmers but also plays a critical role in sustaining national economic growth. However, the industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, including fluctuating global prices, climate change, smuggling, and the aging of cocoa farms.

While COCOBOD has not announced any immediate price adjustments, the board has consistently emphasized its commitment to improving the welfare of cocoa farmers. Enhancing farmers’ earnings is seen as a key strategy to motivate them to remain in cocoa farming, boost production, and maintain Ghana’s position as the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, behind Côte d’Ivoire.

The government’s long-term goals for the cocoa sector include increasing productivity, addressing sustainability challenges, and ensuring that farmers receive fair compensation for their labor. These efforts are crucial not only for the economic well-being of farmers but also for preserving Ghana’s strong presence in the global cocoa market.

As the situation stands, COCOBOD has reiterated its call for stakeholders to rely solely on official channels for updates on cocoa pricing and related matters. The board’s prompt response to the false claims underscores its commitment to transparency and its determination to protect the interests of Ghana’s cocoa farmers.

For now, farmers and industry players are advised to remain vigilant against misinformation and await official announcements from COCOBOD regarding any changes to cocoa pricing policies.