COCOBOD, GTA spread the love to travellers at KIA `

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) distributed made-in-Ghana chocolates to over one thousand passengers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on 14th February, which is celebrated in Ghana as Chocolate Day.

Passengers who arrived with Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, Delta, Turkish Airlines, Kenya Airline, KLM, and British Airways at terminal 3 of KIA were each treated to a bar of 100grams of chocolate made by local Ghanaian chocolate processors.

A release issued by COCOBOD and copied to the Ghana News Agency said similarly, at the domestic terminal, over three hundred passengers arriving aboard domestic carriers like Africa World Airlines and Passion Air from the Western, Northern and Ashanti Regions were also treated to chocolate bars upon their arrival at the luggage claim points.

It said the passengers were encouraged by the ushers and activation team to eat chocolates, stay healthy and patronize locally processed chocolate confectionary made by chocolatiers stationed in Chocolate City, a one-stop shopping center at the Tetteh-Quarshie interchange for chocolates and other cocoa-made products.

This year, targeting passengers at the airport under, ‘Airport Activation’ was a strategic move to spread the love with chocolate and propel the campaign for promoting the health and nutritional benefits of chocolate consumption, the release said.

It is believed that this move will go a long way to promote cocoa production, attract the youth to business ventures in the cocoa sector, boost tourism and enhance the Gross Domestic Product of the country.