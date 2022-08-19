COCOBOD to prosecute persons diverting Cocoa fertilizers, agro-inputs

The Management of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has warned persons involved in the diversion of Cocoa fertilizers and agro-inputs to desist from the practice.

It said these individuals or group of people risk facing the full rigours of the law, which will include arrest and prosecution.

A statement issued in Accra by Management of the Board said cocoa fertilizers supplied to cocoa farmers through various farmer Cooperatives/Groups and Associations for application on farms were being diverted and sold by unscrupulous persons.

It said the cocoa fertilizers had been heavily subsidized by the government to ensure accessibility and affordability to all farmers to increase farm yields and any attempt to resell them amounted to diversion which is an offence.

“We also wish to caution cocoa farmers who are conniving with such miscreants in the diversion of the subsidized fertilizers to refrain from it immediately or face the consequences of their actions,” it added.

It urged all security agencies to be vigilant and intercept suspected cocoa fertilizers, chemicals, and other inputs in the possession of persons without the required documentations covering the movement of such items for further investigations.

The statement encouraged the public to report all suspected cases to the Ghana Police Service for the necessary action.